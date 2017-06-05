Rajiv Gandhi statue demolished: Cong demands probe by UP Govt.

[India] June 5 (ANI): Incensed by the demolition of Rajiv Gandhi's bust in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Monday strongly condemned the act and demanded a probe by the state government.

"We strongly condemn the act of damaging of the statue of Late Rajiv Gandhi statue in Mirzapur. This act has hurt the sentiments of millions and millions of people and Congressmen across the country because of their love and respect for the great leader. The State Government should immediately conduct an inquiry into the incident in a time bound manner so as to punish the guilty". General Secretary, Congress Committee, Ghulam Nabi Azad said in a statement.

Continuing to berate the Yogi Adityanath-led state government, Azad further said that anti-social elements have become 'blatantly active' in last few months due to the inaction of the state government which has resulted in deterioration of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. "The culprits had also left a message below the damaged statue - "Humari sarkar hai, usey Pakistan bhej diya gaya (This is our government, he has been sent to Pakistan)," the statement added. The incident took place a day after the Congress landed in a controversy when a map of India in a 15-page booklet distributed during state party in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad's visit to Lucknow referred to a part of Kashmir as 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir'. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons in Katra police station on the basis of a complaint by city Congress president Abdul Wahid.(ANI)