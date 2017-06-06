Rajiv Gandhi statue demolished: Congress threatens nation-wide protest

[India] June 6 (ANI): Following the demolition of Rajiv Gandhi's bust in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, a livid Congress on Tuesday threatened a nation-wide protest if the state government did not take swift action soon.

"Even though Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in the area, Rajiv Gandhi's statue was vandalized. We were also assured by the state authorities that within 48 hours the attackers will be arrested and a new statue will be put in place," Congress spokesperson Raj Babbar said after meeting UP Governor Ram Naik.

Further lashing out at the state administration, Babbar said that 48 hours have passed since the crime and no action has been taken so far.

"Even after we complained about the incident to the state administration, they did not start any enquiry until 48 hours. Vandalizing the statue is being done in a series across the state and action should be taken on it," he added.

Babbar further warned the UP administration that if strict action is not taken then Congress will take up a protest all over India.

"If the administration will not keep its word then this protest will take a huge shape in UP and we will take this across the nation. Adityanath has expressed his concern over the incident and I will meet him tomorrow," the Congress leader said.

The Congress yesterday demanded a probe by the state government into the demolition of the bust.

"We strongly condemn the act of damaging of the statue of Late Rajiv Gandhi statue in Mirzapur. This act has hurt the sentiments of millions and millions of people and Congressmen across the country because of their love and respect for the great leader. The State Government should immediately conduct an inquiry into the incident in a time bound manner so as to punish the guilty". General Secretary, Congress Committee, Ghulam Nabi Azad said in a statement.

Continuing to berate the Yogi Adityanath-led state government, Azad further said that anti-social elements have become 'blatantly active' in last few months due to the inaction of the state government which has resulted in deterioration of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"The culprits had also left a message below the damaged statue - "Humari sarkar hai, usey Pakistan bhej diya gaya (This is our government, he has been sent to Pakistan)," the statement added.

The incident took place a day after the Congress landed in a controversy when a map of India in a 15-page booklet distributed during state party in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad's visit to Lucknow referred to a part of Kashmir as 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir'.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons in Katra police station on the basis of a complaint by city Congress president Abdul Wahid.(ANI)