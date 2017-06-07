Rajiv Gandhi statue demolition: Four arrested, main accused absconding

[India], June 7(ANI): In a major development in the Rajiv Gandhi statue demolition case, the police have arrested four men, while the main accused remains absconding.

Shivam Sharma, Rahul Gautam, Sandeep Tiwari, and Ajay Dwivedi were held. A manhunt is on to nab the main culprit, Vipin Pandey.

Vindhyanchal Mandal, the Deputy Inspector General of Mirzapur in a press conference said, no political conspiracy was involved in the incident and the statue was damaged to prove masculine strength.

Following the demolition of Rajiv Gandhi's bust, a livid Congress on Tuesday threatened a nation-wide protest if the state government did not take a swift action soon. A statue of Rajiv Gandhi was found damaged Sunday morning in the Katra area of UP's Mirzapur district. (ANI)