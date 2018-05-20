Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary postpones Kumaraswamy's swearing-in

[India], May 20 (ANI): H. D. Kumaraswamy said that he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23 instead of May 21 as it is the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"We are going to take oath on Wednesday as Monday is Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. That is not a proper date. In the entire country, all the Congress workers will be attending death anniversary functions. Conducting oath taking ceremony at that time is not good. In the today's meeting we discussed about this only. On Monday, we will discuss about the oath ceremony," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly. "The Governor has invited HD Kumaraswamy to form the government. He will take oath as the chief minister on Wednesday, May 23 at around 12:30 pm," JD(S) National Secretary General Danish Ali told ANI. Yeddyurappa, in his address at the Vidhana Soudha said he will fight for the rights of the people of Karnataka till his last breath, even if he did not get the required mandate. (ANI)