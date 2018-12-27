Rajiv Gandhi's name blackened yet again

, (ANI): Unidentified men defaced the name of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on a college signboard on Thursday, police said.

The board of Rajiv Gandhi College Bhawan at the Panjab University was spoiled with black paint.

The incident came on a day when senior Congress leader and finance minister of Punjab, Manpreet Singh Badal, was slated to visit the campus to attend the inaugural event of 34th North Zonal Youth Festival.

Earlier a statue of the late leader was defaced in Ludhiana allegedly by members of Shiromani Akali Dal and in a separate incident, his name was smeared with black paint on a direction board in New Delhi. (ANI)