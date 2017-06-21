Rajiv Gauba to be new Home Secretary

[India], June 21 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday named Rajiv Gauba as the next Home Secretary and Subash C Garg as the next Secretary for Department of Economic Affairs.

Gauba, the 1984 Jharkhand cadre, will be succeeding Rajiv Mehrishi. He will be appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Home Affairs from September 1.

Mehrishi will be completing his tenure on August 30.

Gauba, who is currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development, hails from Punjab and is a physics graduate from Patna University.

Gauba also represented the country in International Monetary Fund (IMF) for four years on the Board. Garg, the 1983 Rajasthan cadre, will be succeeding Shaktikanta Das. He was working as the Executive Director in the World Bank. (ANI)