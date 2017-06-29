Rajiv Kumar takes over as new chief secretary of UP

[India], June 29 (ANI): Rajiv Kumar on Thursday took over as the new chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh .

Kumar, the 1981-batch IAS officer took over the position replacing Rahul Bhatnagar.

"I would like to thank everyone for supporting me.This is a matter of pride and honour for me to get the opportunity to work as the chief secretary of the this administrative system," Kumar said.

Prior to his appointment, Kumar was Secretary in Shipping ministry, Government of India.

He had earlier served the Central Government in various capacities in Ministries of petroleum and natural gas, finance and shipping, as also in the central Cabinet secretariat.

In Uttar Pradesh, he has served as the divisional commissioner of Saharanpura and Meerut and also in industrial development department. (ANI)