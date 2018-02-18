Rajkot school gets sanitary napkin vending machine

[India] Feb 18 (ANI): Playing the role of a 'Pad-man' to female students, Rajkot GST and Central Excise office has decided to gift a sanitary vending machine and an incinerator to Sarojini Naidu Girls High School.

Around 375 female students of classes 9 to 12 are expected to benefit from this move.

This recent act is seen as a blessing for the girl students, who would now be not required to go home during their periods, as the school will be offering them free sanitary napkins.

Sarojini Naidu Girls High School Principal Dr. Sonal Faldu expressed her happiness over the recent development and said, "We are feeling deeply proud that under Swachtha Mission, this facility has been provided in our school," adding that this facility will help all the girls in the school immensely.

A student said, "After the release of the movie Padman, awareness about the importance of Sanitary napkins has increased manifold and now people are more vocal on this issue". She further told ANI, that she is very much optimistic that in future such machines would be installed in other schools as well.(ANI)