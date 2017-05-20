Rajnath announces Rs 1 crore aid to kin of martyred paramilitary jawans

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced that the family of each paramilitary jawan who dies in action will be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore each.

He also declared that 34,000 posts of paramilitary constables were upgraded as head constables.

Addressing a 'Sainik Sammelan' of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force at the Sherathang border outpost, the home minister said the nation appreciates and is proud of the sacrifice of its paramilitary jawans.

The paramilitary forces have been fighting the Naxals in central and eastern parts of the country, militants in Jammu and Kashmir, and guarding the borders in inhospitable terrains. "The sacrifice of our jawans cannot be compensated with money. But the families of martyrs should not face any difficulty. Therefore, I will ensure that family of each paramilitary jawan gets at least Rs 1 crore as compensation," he said. The announcement came nearly a month after the killing of 25 Central Reserve Police Force jawans by Naxals at Sukma in Chhattisgarh.