Rajnath asks J&K to expedite implementation of PM Development Package

& Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday to held talks with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N.N. Vohra.

Rajnath said that he has asked the authorities to expedite the implementation of the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) in a time bound manner.

Rajnath Singh from his Titter account posted that, "I have asked the authorities to expedite the implementation of the PMDP in a time bound manner. It will create jobs for the people of J&K."

The Home Minister also posted a picture with Mufti and others on Twitter and said, "Reviewed the progress of implementation of the Prime Minister Development Package. The Centre is monitoring the progress on a regular basis."

Rajnath Singh reached here on Saturday on a four-day visit.

Rajnath will meet the stakeholders and hold a press conference.

On his four-day visit, the Home Minister is also scheduled to hold talks with the officials of the state and discuss the current situation.

The Home Minister will also discuss the roadmap to ensure long term solutions to the problems people are facing in the valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, last month, met Rajnath, reportedly, to drum up support for preventing attempts to remove special status to the state under the Constitution.

Mehbooba is caught in a catch-22 situation over the ongoing matter in the Supreme Court on revoking Article 35-A of the Constitution.

Article 35A of the Indian Constitution is an article that empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.

Rajnath Singh had earlier said that a solution to the Kashmir problem, besides terrorism, Naxalism, and the northeast insurgency, will be found before 2022.

Rajnath Singh's visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort said his government was committed to bring back the "lost glory" of Kashmir. (ANI)