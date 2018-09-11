Rajnath assures strict action against fugitives

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Hours after fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi rubbished allegations against him as false and baseless, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured that strict action will be taken against the fugitives.

"It is for the first time that our government has formulated a law to strictly deal with fugitive economic offenders. This law is called the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill. I assure you that our government will take action against the fugitives, that process is underway," he told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Choksi, in response to questions sent by ANI, said that all the allegations leveled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were false and baseless. He also said that he tried to revoke the suspension of his passport with the Indian authorities, and alleged that he was not given a reason for the cancellation of his passport. Prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Choksi is absconding and is currently in Antigua. Choksi's statement comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to extradite the businessman to India under the diplomatic provisions. (ANI)