Rajnath attend Eid celebration at Naqvi's residence

[India], June 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence on Saturday.

Besides Rajnath, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were also present at Naqvi's residence.

On the occasion, when Rajnath was asked about the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the Home Minister dodged the question saying that he will speak on the matter on Sunday.

Naqvi earlier in the day offered Namaz at Delhi's Dargah Panja Sharif and said, "I hope this Eid brings the message of peace and brotherhood for the country."

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Taking to his Twitter handle, the President wished for joy and mutual goodwill among the people of the nation. The Prime Minister also sent his warm greeting to the people through his social media handle on the day and wished for strong bonds of unity and harmony in the society. (ANI)