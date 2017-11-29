Rajnath calls Russia a credible friend

[Russia], Nov. 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described Russia as 'one of the most credible friends of India'.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow, the home minister praised their work in Russia and called them as the "Cultural Ambassadors" of India.

"Russia is one of the most credible friends of India," he said.

"While physical distance between you people and India could be large, there can never be an emotional distance," he told the Indian settled in Russia.

Expressing satisfaction Singh said his visit has led to concrete outcomes strengthening cooperation between India and Russia in various field including - Security, Counter-terrorism, counter-radicalisation, anti-drug trafficking, counterfeit currency and Information Sharing. He further informed the gathering about the initiative taken by the Government to eradicate terrorism and neutralising the infiltration of terrorists. "The Indian Armed Forces in responding well to various provocations," he said. "Identified terrorism and radicalism as the two greatest threats faced by the world today," he added. He also apprised the gathering about the initiatives taken by the Government of India to take the country on a fast-track of economic progress. Rajnath said India is on its way to becoming one of the leading economic powers of the world. (ANI)