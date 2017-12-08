Rajnath cautions border states to be vigilant against Rohingya influx

[India], December 08 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to the states sharing border with neighbouring Bangladesh to be vigilant against the influx of Rohingyas and illegal migrants through the India-Bangladesh border.

Addressing a press conference after a high-level meeting with the chief ministers of the states bordering Bangladesh, Singh said, "We discussed about the Rohingya issue and also appealed all the states to be vigilant on this issue."

He further called upon the states to be cautious so that no form of illegal migration can take place from across the border.

"We discussed about the border security and steps to be taken to stop illegal migration, armed infiltration and smuggling through the India-Bangladesh border," he added. A meeting was held to ensure security of Indo-Bangladesh border on Thursday with five states including West Bengal, Assam, Mirzoram, Meghalaya and Tripura. Besides Singh, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Assam's counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal and Mirzoram's Lal Thanhawla, officials from Meghalaya and Tripura also attended the meeting. (ANI)