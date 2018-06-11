Rajnath chairs high-level meeting to ensure PM Modi's safety

[India], June 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held a high-level meeting to review Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, in wake of the inputs about threats to the latter's life.

In the meeting, Singh directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for Prime Minister Modi.

The National security advisor, Home Secretary and Director of Intelligence Bureau were present in the meeting.

The meeting came after the Ministry of Home Affairs received a report from Maharashtra police regarding certain communication amongst individuals having links to Maoist organisations containing references to targeting the Prime Minister. (ANI)