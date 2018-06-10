Rajnath chairs meeting on 4 yrs of Modi Govt

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting at his residence in Delhi to discuss the completion of four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

The Narendra Modi Government completed four years on May 26.

As per the sources, Singh held discussion with the ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir and Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram were present at the meeting.

Prominent RSS workers such as - Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dr. Krishna Gopal, Suresh Soni and Dattatreya Hosabale also participated in the meeting. The issue of internal and external security of the country and proper implementation of government policies were also discussed in the meeting. (ANI)