Rajnath directs constant vigil, security on borders

[India], May 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday directed all the concerned officials to maintain constant vigil and security on the borders.

The Union Home Minister at a review meeting also took stock of the progress of construction of border fencing, roads and outposts along India's borders with the neighbouring countries.

Stressing on the coastal security, Rajnath said it is of utmost importance and directed that the next phase of the coastal security scheme should be expedited in consultation with stakeholders like Navy, Coast Guard, State Governments, etc.

He complimented the proactive role being played by Central Armed Forces and Navy and Coast Guard and directed that vigil may be maintained on all borders including coastal areas while protecting all legitimate and humane considerations of the local population. He expressed satisfaction with border fencing work of the Indo-Pakistan border which is almost 97 percent completed. While reviewed the implementation of pilot projects on Comprehensive Integrated Border Management Systems (CIBMS) on non­physical barriers, he stressed on utilizing the space technology for strengthening the border guarding and policing. Identifying that land acquisition remained an issue, he called for expediting the same, especially along the country's Eastern borders. Further expressing satisfaction over the working of six newly established Integrated Check Posts, Rajnath called for the construction of 13 more ICPs along Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bangladesh and lndo-Bhutan borders. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Special Secretary (Border Management) B.R. Sharma, Joint Secretaries of Border Management, other senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs and senior officers from Central Armed Police Forces. (ANI)