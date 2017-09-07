Rajnath encourages for 100% indigenous production of defence equipment

[India], September 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has batted for 100 per cent indigenous production of defence equipment.

Singh on Thursday said that in order to combat criminals, who are using latest technology, utmost modern equipment is needed.

Asserting that India should work towards reducing import dependency, Singh urged the gathering at the DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi to produce 100 per cent indigenous weaponry.

"I strongly believe that we can make all the more better equipments. I appeal all the undertakings in the defence sector to bring in 100 per cent indigenous content and not stay restricted to 60 per cent-70 per cent," said Singh.

"The criminals are using new technology. In today's times, anybody sitting in any corner of the world can influence others to become terrorists through the medium of internet. I believe that in order to counter such people, we will have to be well-equipped with the latest technology. The way we are producing weapons indigenously, our import dependency will decrease. Following this route, under the 'Make in India' programme, we will become independent. I appreciate the endeavours of the public undertakings," he added. Singh also took the occasion to congratulate Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who took charge of the Defence Ministry today. (ANI)