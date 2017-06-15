Rajnath for generating new ideas to reorganise MHA

[India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that there is a need to start a larger discussion and generate new ideas for reorganising the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a manner that it can meet the rapidly changing security environment and emerging threats such as cyber crime.

Singh chaired a consultative committee meeting of the Members of Parliament (MP) attached to the MHA and asserted that this is the first time that suggestions of the consultative committee are being obtained on the restructuring and reorganising of the MHA.

Singh mentioned that while some changes have taken place in the structure and processes of the Ministry during the last 70 years, there is still a need to start a larger discussion and generate new ideas for reorganising the MHA in a manner that it can meet the rapidly changing security environment and emerging threats such as cyber crime.

Singh also informed that it is the beginning and if necessary further discussion will take place.

During the meeting, the members were informed regarding the existing work load, the requirement for long term planning to deal with issues such as terrorism and narcotics.

The need for police reforms, cyber security, porous borders, revisiting of various laws was also highlighted.

Rajnath asked the members to give their suggestions on the subject.

The members thanked Singh for taking up this step as such subjects were never discussed earlier in the Consultative Committee Meetings.

The members stated that they will provide more inputs in due course and if needed, the subject may be discussed in subsequent meetings of the Committee.

Singh informed the members that their valuable suggestions have been noted by the Ministry and will be examined soon. He also mentioned there should be a committee of professionals for thorough study of the subject.

Dr Bhagirath Prasad, Devendra (alias) Bhole Singh, Geetha Kothapalli, Hukum Singh, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, Kirti (Jha) Azad, Dr Thokchom Meinya and T. G. Venkatesh Babu from Lok Sabha and Bhubaneswar Kalita, K. Keshava Rao, Mukul Roy, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, Ranee Narah, S. Muthukaruppan, Shantaram Naik from Rajya Sabha attended the meeting here.

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Kiren Rijiju, Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Union Home Secretary, Secretary (Border Management), Secretary (Official Languages) and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present. (ANI)