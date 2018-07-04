Rajnath grieves death of Amarnath pilgrims

[India], July 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday mourned the death of five pilgrims after a landslide hit Brarimarg on the Baltal route.

Singh took to Twitter to express his grief.

"Anguished beyond words on the loss of precious lives due to a landslide on the Baltal route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and my prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

Five people were killed and three injured after a landslide hit Brarimarg on the Baltal route.

The group was travelling along the 14-kilometre Baltal route to visit the Amarnath shrine. Rescue teams were immediately pressed into action. (ANI)