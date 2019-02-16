Rajnath holds meeting with RAW chief, NSA, other security officials

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a meeting with RAW chief A. K. Dhasmana, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that left 49 CRPF troopers dead.

What transpired between them was not immediately known or officially communicated, but sources in Home Ministry said that Singh took stock of the security situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of the terror attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The meeting also come in the wake of outrage and anger among the people post the attack as the country expecting retaliation from the government. From the US, China, Russia, Canada, Australia and the European Union to Afghanistan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, various countries have come in support of India and expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Just a day after the Pulwama attack, India started the process of isolating Pakistan on the international stage with Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale meeting at least two dozen envoys in the national capital. It also withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status given to Pakistan. According to experts, India's decision to withdraw the MFN status to Pakistan would adversely impact the neighbouring country's economy.