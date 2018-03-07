Rajnath reacts sharply on statue vandalism spree

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday condemned incidents of vandalism in several states and called it 'unfortunate and unjustified'.

After reports of vandalism of statues surfaced in several states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory and asked all states to take stringent action against persons responsible for the incidents.

Various statues of prominent personalities, including Communist icon 'Lenin' in south Tripura, social activist E.V. Ramasamy 'Periyar' in Vellore city of Tamil Nadu, and Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's statue in Kolkata, have been vandalized recently.

Taking note of the rampant incidents of vandalism, the Home Minister also appealed to all political parties to aware their member to not indulge in such activities. Rajnath asserted that action would be taken against any politician found involved in such acts. According to the minister, demolishing the statue of a prominent personality is totally unjustified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned in strong words the recent incidents of vandalism and spoke with the Home Minister regarding the same. An MHA statement said the ministry had taken serious note of such incidents and asked the concerned states to deal sternly with persons responsible for the acts and book them under relevant provisions of law. (ANI)