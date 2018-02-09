Rajnath reviews counter-terrorism strategy

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Friday to review the measures being undertaken for countering terrorism, including the strategy to curb terror financing and fake Indian currency notes.

Certain action areas including capacity building of various security agencies and the state police through specialized training programmes were also identified.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for terrorism, Singh underlined that counter-terrorism is a priority area and all efforts must be coordinated and synergized to root out terrorism.

The Home Minister stressed on professional investigation of incidents related to terrorism, and suggested an assessment of the capabilities of state special forces, given the state police are the first responder in any terror-related incident He also emphasized on the need for cooperation with friendly countries for countering terrorism. The Minister of State Hansaraj Ahir and senior officials of the Home Ministry were present in the meeting. (ANI)