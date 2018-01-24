Rajnath shames countries supporting terrorism

[India], Jan. 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday urged all the countries to fight against terrorism and hit out at the nations actively involved in harbouring and supporting terrorism.

"The entire world should come together to fight against terrorism. But it is saddening that there are some countries which harbour and support such activities", he said.

Terming terrorists as a "curse for human civilisation", the Home Minister averred that the terrorists who consider themselves brave are actually "savage".

While speaking at the 4th R.V. Raju Memorial Lecture on the occasion of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Day, Rajnath said that in spite of all the adversities he was sure that terrorism will end someday. He lauded the NIA for its commendable journey of nine years and credited them for curbing stone pelting incidents in the Valley. "To attain 95 percent conviction rate is not easy. This indicates that the NIA is carrying out its work very professionally", he said. (ANI)