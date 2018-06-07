Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar

[India] June 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, along with a high-level delegation of government officials, on Thursday arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to review the security situation of the state.

Singh is being accompanied by Union Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, Joint Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, Gyanesh Kumar and Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh.

The two-day visit comes in the midst of multiple issues causing turmoil in the state, such as cross-border firing, ceasefire violation, terrorist infiltration, attacks on security personnel, and stone pelting incidents.

The Rajnath-led delegation will also be inspecting security arrangements in lieu of the Amarnath Yatra. Kashmir Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ravideep Singh Shahi said the visit of the Home Minister was very important for the state, adding that adequate security arrangements have been made for the visit. "The visit of Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) is very important for us and we, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have made elaborate security arrangements. Our jawans will be on the ground, patrolling the area. Apart from that, all the important ingress points to Srinagar will have deployments," Shahi told ANI. The state has been witnessing a tense situation, with incidents of stone pelting and terror attacks increasing by the day. Last month, 19 CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road due to stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. In the same month, a tourist from Chennai died after being hit by a stone during clashes in Narbal area. On Saturday, grenades were lobbed at security forces deployed at Pulwama's Tahab Chowk, with three separate grenade attacks taking place within a span of around four hours in Srinagar. Meanwhile, three suspected terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district's Machhil sector on Wednesday. (ANI)