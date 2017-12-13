Rajnath Singh chairs meeting on central assistance to Manipur, Mizoram and Kerala

[India], Dec.13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of the High Level Committee (HLC) here today for central assistance to Manipur, Mizoram in the wake of flood, landslides and to Kerala in the wake of drought (rabi & kharif) of 2016-17.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance, agriculture and Niti Aayog attended the meeting.

The HLC approved the assistance of Rs. 130.65 crore from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) in respect of state of Manipur. The HLC also approved Rs 49.02 crore for the state of Mizoram, including Rs 42.77 crore from the NDRF and Rs 6.25 crore from National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP). The committee also approved Rs.125.47 crore in respect of Kerala, including Rs 112.05 crore from the NDRF and Rs 13.42 crore from NRDWP. (ANI)