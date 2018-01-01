Rajnath Singh meets ITBP personnel in Nelong

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day to the forward areas of the Himalayan borders to meet the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed at the BOP, on Monday lauded their dedicated service.

He also assured the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was trying to extend all possible support to the forces.

Addressing a Sainik Sabha, Singh praised the ITBP jawans for their dedicated service on tough high altitude and sub-zero conditions at the Himalayan heights.

"The Himveers are working with a high morale on the Himalayas. The MHA is aware of the services rendered by the ITBP personnel in difficult circumstances and is trying to extend all possible support to the Force," he said. The union home minister reached the 12th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) based in Matli, Uttarkashi today. Yesterday, Singh met the families of jawans residing at the family quarters of the Unit premises and greeted them. He will also join the 'Bara Khana' with the jawans later this evening. Rajnath Singh reached the Nelong BOP of the ITBP located at 11,636 ft MSL with Director General, ITBP, RK Pachnanda and senior officers of ITBP. This is the first ever visit by the Union Home Minister to the Nelong Valley. Last year in September-October, Singh had visited Mana, Lapthal and Rimkhim BOPs besides various other formations of ITBP- Mountaineering and Skiing Institute at Auli near Joshimath and Gauchar and had celebrated Dusehera with ITBP jawans. (ANI)