Rajnath Singh, Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju condemn killing of MLA Tirong Aboh, his family

[India], May 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday condemned the attack on Arunachal's MLA Tirong Aboh and his family by suspected NSCN terrorists near Bogapani area in Tirap district.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister expressed condolences and said that the perpetrators of attack will not be spared.

"Shocked and anguished by the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh ji, his family & others in Arunachal Pradesh. It is an outrageous attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in the North East. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the action will be initiated against the accused of the attack. "Extremely shocked by unfortunate incident of killing of Khonsa MLA Tirong Aboh along with several others by insurgents. Strongly condemn this barbarous act. Action will be initiated to hunt down the perpetrators. My heartfelt condolence and may soul of those departed Rest In Peace," he tweeted. Rijiju, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West tweeted, "I'm shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of MLA Shri Tirong Aboh of Arunachal Pradesh, his family including 11 people. Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack." On Tuesday, 11 people, including sitting National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and his son were killed when his convoy was ambushed by suspected NSCN terrorists in Bogapani area in Arunachal's Tirap district. (ANI)