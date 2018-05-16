Rajnath Singh reviews development projects in Union Territories

[India], May 16 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various developmental projects in the Union Territories, including Delhi and Chandigarh, and asked officials to expedite the completion of pending projects.

Senior officials from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, NCT of Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry briefed Singh on the status of various developmental projects being implemented in their respective Union Territories.

The projects reviewed were smart cities mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), nutritious food supply to women and children, provision of drinking water and electricity, Swachh Bharat mission, improvement in shipping and road connectivity, and tourism projects, read a statement. Singh appreciated the progress achieved in the implementation of various projects aimed at improving the ease of living of people. He exhorted the officials to persevere for completion of the pending projects at the earliest keeping in view the specific requirements and constraints of each Union Territory. Minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of the home ministry attended the meeting. The Union Territories are administered in accordance with Constitutional provisions by the home ministry which is the nodal ministry for all matters of Union Territories relating to legislation, finance and budget, services and appointment of Lt. Governors and Administrators. (ANI)