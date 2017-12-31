Rajnath Singh to celebrate New Year's eve with ITBP personnel

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate the arrival of the New Year with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Uttarakhand's Nelong valley along the China border.

Singh will visit 12th Battalion of ITBP and a Border Out Post - Nelong, during his two-day visit from December 31, 2017 to January 1, 2018.

Nelong is a Border Out Post of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at the height of 11,700 ft. It is surrounded by high mountains and at present, the temperature dips as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Matli is based at 3,400 feet on the banks of the Bhagirathi River. The location is well known for its natural beauty. 12th Battalion of ITBP is located here. One Regional Response Centre for countering natural and manmade disasters is also located here. In the year 2012 and 2013 when Uttarakhand suffered major tragedies as disaster, this location played a crucial role in relief and rescue operations and saved thousands of lives.(ANI)