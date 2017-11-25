Rajnath Singh to go on three-day visit to Russia

[India], November 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Russia from Sunday to have engagements on a wide range of areas, including terrorism and narcotics.The visit is likely to further cement and strengthen the bilateral ties.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister will hold discussions with Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister for Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, and other senior Russian leaders.

The discussions would cover the entire gamut of bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Signing of an Agreement on Cooperation between Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA), India and Ministry of Interior of Russian Federation is also on the cards. A Joint Action Plan between the Narcotics Control Bureau, MHA and Ministry of Interior of the Russian Federation will also be signed. The signing of a comprehensive security agreement on cooperation in combating terrorism and organised crime would reinforce the relationship between India and Russia through exchange and sharing of information, expertise and best practice, the official statement said. Singh will also pay a visit to the National Crisis Management Centre (EMERCOM) under the Ministry of Situations. (ANI)