Rajnath Singh to visit J-K next week

[India], June 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from June 7 to 8.

He is likely to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

On a related note, a complete shutdown was observed across Kashmir valley today against civilian killings allegedly by the security forces.

Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed strict restrictions at many places in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley to contain protests.

In the past few days, the state has witnessed a surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops and also terror attacks on police party. (ANI)