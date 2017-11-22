Rajnath Singh to visit Russia with focus on combating terrorism

[India], November 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia from November 27 to 29 and discuss entire gamut of bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

During his three-day visit, Singh will be holding discussions with Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister for Internal Affairs and other senior Russian leaders.

Rajnath is also likely to sign a comprehensive security agreement on cooperation in combating terrorism and organised crime with the Ministry of Interior of the Russian Federation.

According to an official statement, he is also expected to sign joint action or implementation plan for cooperation in areas of drugs and disaster management. (ANI)