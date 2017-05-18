  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Rajnath speaks to Parrikar over Goa bridge collapse

Rajnath speaks to Parrikar over Goa bridge collapse

Last Updated: Thu, May 18, 2017 23:47 hrs

[India], May 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar after a Portuguese era footbridge collapsed in Curchorem.

"Spoke to Goa CM Shri @manoharparrikar regarding the bridge collapse on Sanvordem River. Search and rescue ops have been intensified," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy tweeted "9 Navy Divers with Geminis boats & associated equipment rush to Curchorem, South Goa bridge collapse site for Search & Rescue operation."

So far, one body has been recovered from the location.

50 persons fell into a river following the collapse of the footbridge.

The incident took place when the police were attempting to rescue a youth who jumped off the bridge.

The number of casualties is still unclear.

The police and the fire brigade are currently at spot.

The rescue operation is currently underway. (ANI)