Rajnath targets Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha

[India] Dec 28 (ANI): After Lok Sabha passed Triple Talaq bill amid huge uproar by some Opposition parties on Thursday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh targeted Congress for not supporting the bill and said this step was essential and he couldn't understand why they walked out this time.

"This was essential and it has been passed. Congress had supported it last time, I can't understand why they walked out this time. I am sure this bill will be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well," Union Home Minister stated while addressing media.

The bill passed in Lok Sabha proposes to make the practice of instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code with the provision of a three-year jail term for the erring husband. During the proceedings in Lok Sabha regarding the bill, some Opposition parties kept insisting on sending the bill to a Joint Select Committee and walked out of the House just before the bill was put to vote as their demand was not accepted. Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the government for passing the Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha. "Congratulations to PM Modi ji and the entire government for successfully passing the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha. This is a historic step ensuring equality and dignity for the Muslim women. Congress and other parties must apologise for decades of injustice towards Muslim women," he wrote. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also praised Modi government on Twitter for their commitment towards women empowerment. "The passing of Triple Talaq Bill by Lok Sabha is a momentous occasion for the dignity and rights of India's Muslim women. The relentless pursuit of enacting this law is testament to PM Narendra Modi government's commitment to the empowerment of women," he said. The Bill was taken up in the Parliament in August last year after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court termed unconstitutional the law that allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word "talaq" three times in quick succession. (ANI)