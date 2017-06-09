Rajnath tells opposition not to play with farmers' interests

[India], June 9 (ANI): Coming down heavily on opposition political parties for 'unnecessarily' blowing the farmers protest in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh out of proportion, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called on them not to play with the interest of farmers.

"Few political parties are unnecessarily trying to blow the farmers protest out of proportion due to their personal gain. They should not indulge in such tactics and they should not play with the interests of the farmers," said Rajnath Singh.

He further added that chief ministers of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are sensitive on this issue and assured they will sort out the matter in best possible way.

Meanwhile, the curfew in the violence-hit Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has been relaxed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mandsaur District Collector Om Prakash Srivastava yesterday said curfew would be relaxed for longer periods today in the district.

"Curfew would be relaxed for longer hours tomorrow. ATMs will be opened, milk, petrol and diesel availability will also be ensured," Srivastava told ANI.

Curfew was relaxed for a few hours last evening.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the deaths of five farmers during the recent agitation.

He has announced a compensation of Rs. one crore to the kin of those killed and Rs. five lakh for those injured in the violence.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remained suspended following the farmers' protests.

Mandsaur has been facing a tense situation with farmers protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn earlier on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing. (ANI)