Rajnath to felicitate Phoolka for ensuring justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh will on Sunday felicitate senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader H S Phoolka for his role in ensuring justice to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The felicitation ceremony will be held at 10, Ashoka Road here, the official residence of Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel.

Phoolka on January 3 handed over his resignation to AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also represents Dakha Assembly seat in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which Phoolka won as an AAP candidate.

Phoolka has been at the forefront of fighting the judicial battle of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. He is one of the petitioners in the anti-Sikh riots case. It was his relentless efforts which saw Congress leader Sajjan Kumar getting convicted and sentenced to life in prison in one of the anti-Sikh riot cases. He surrendered before a Delhi court on December 31, 2018. It is worth mentioning that Sajjan Kumar, a former Congress MP, was convicted and sentenced in the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar's Part I area under Palam Colony in south-west Delhi. The incident took place on November 1-2, 1984. Kumar was also charged with the burning down of a gurdwara, falling in Raj Nagar-II locality in south-west Delhi. (ANI)