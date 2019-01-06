Rajnath to head BJP's Manifesto Committee, Jaitley Publicity Committee for LS polls

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP's 20-member Manifesto Committee for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will lead the 8-member Publicity Committee.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will head the 10-member Social Self-help Outreach Committee. BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday announced the formation of these three crucial committees.

The other member of Manifesto Committee are Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman , Thawar Chand Gahlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, KJ Alphons, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kiran Rijiju, Sushil Kumar Modi, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Arjun Munda, Ram Madhav, Bhupendra Yadav, Narayan Rane, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sanjay Paswan, Hari Babu, and Rajendra Mohan Singh Cheema.

The other members of Publicity Committee headed by Finance Minister Jaitley are Piyush Goyal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Anil Jain, Mahesh Sharma, Satish Upadhyay, Rajiv Chandrashekar, and Rituraj Sinha. The committee headed by Union Minister Gadkari has Kailash Vijayvargiya, Sadanand Gowda, Kalraj Mishra, Shiv Prasad Shukla, Vijay Sampla, SS Ahluwalia, Bandaru Dattatreya, RP Singh, and Mange Ram. (ANI)