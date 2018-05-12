Rajnath to review Naxal situation in Chhattisgarh

[India] May 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh arrived in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur city on Saturday to review the Naxal situation in the state.

He will hold a meeting with Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh and several top officers from police departments and paramilitary forces that have been deployed in the state.

Currently, eleven districts of Bihar, three districts of Uttar Pradesh, 10 districts of Chhattisgarh, nine districts of Odisha, and three districts of West Bengal are affected by the Left Wing Extremism. (ANI)