Rajnath to review naxalism in Jharkhand tomorrow

[India] May 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jharkhand on Friday to review Naxal situation in the state.

Singh will hold meetings with Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and police officials of the Naxal affected areas of the state.

Hazaribagh, Lohardaga, Palamu, Chatra, Garhwa, Ranchi, Gumla, Simdega, Latehar, Giridih, Koderma, Bokaro, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Saraikela Kharsawan, Khunti, and Ramgarh are the main districts of Jharkhand that are affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The LWE gets a fillip in Jharkhand as the state shares its border with the states of Bihar to the north, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the west, Odisha to the south, and West Bengal to the east. All these states are also affected by Naxalism. Eleven districts of Bihar, 3 districts of Uttar Pradesh, 10 districts of Chhattisgarh, 9 districts of Odisha, and 3 districts of West Bengal are affected by the LWE. The forest areas of these states provide a safe haven to the Maoists. (ANI)