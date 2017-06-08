Rajnath to review security on Indo-Myanmar Border with NE CMs

[India], June 8 (ANI): To review the border infrastructure, security and other issues on the Indo-Myanmar Border, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a high level review meeting of four chief ministers of north-eastern states located on Indo-Myanmar Border on June 12, at Aizawl, Mizoram.

The Home Minister will review the status of border infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border, implementation of Border Area Development Programme (BADP) Projects, streamlining the Free Movement Regime (FMR) for better facilitation of movement of people across the border, works relating to boundary survey and other co-ordination issues between the states and the Border Guarding Force, Assam Rifles.

The Chief Secretaries, Directors Generals of Police (DGPs) of the respective states and Director General, Assam Rifles including other senior officials from the concerned central ministries will also be present in the meeting.(ANI)