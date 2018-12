[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to the youth of the country to work towards building India of Swami Vivekananda's dream.

Singh was addressing the closing function of Yuva Kumbh here on Sunday where he said that only youths can make India a world leader i.e. 'vishwa guru'.

He said, "Our cultural inheritance is rich and we should be committed to it."

The Yuva Kumbh was organised to publicise the Kumbh-2019 to be held at Prayagraj next year. (ANI)