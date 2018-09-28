Rajni Kant Misra to head BSF, S S Deswal appointed SSB chief

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Rajni Kant Misra and S S Deswal have been appointed as the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) respectively.

Misra, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as the Director General of SSB. He will serve as the head of the BSF for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2019 in place of K K Sharma, who is retiring on September 30.

Deswal, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, is currently serving as the BSF Special Director General. He will hold the post of SSB Director General for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2021. (ANI)