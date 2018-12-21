Rajnikanth to launch television channel soon

, (ANI): South superstar Rajnikanth is all set to launch a television channel soon.

In a bid to set up the television channel, Rajnikanth-led Rajini Makkal Mandram party's convenor VM Sudhakaran has initiated the process of registering the trademarks for the same.

Sudhakaran has requested registering of trademarks in the name of 'Superstar TV', 'Rajini TV' and 'Thalaivar TV', all attributing to South Superstar Rajnikanth. Sudhakaran had submitted an application for the trademark to the Ministry of Commerce on November 9.

The actor turned politician had announced his entry into the politics in December last year. (ANI)