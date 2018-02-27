Rajouri ceasefire: Schools closed, exam centers shifted

[India] February 27 (ANI): In the wake of ceasefire violation in Manjakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, schools have been closed and two examination centers were shifted today.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told ANI that precautionary measures are being taken and a team has been deployed on the spot.

"After receiving information about ceasefire violation in Manjakote, we have closed schools as a precautionary measure, shifted two examination centers and safely dropped stranded students to their homes. Our team is present at the spot," Choudhary stated.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at Manjakote sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan army shelled from small arms, automatics weapons and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)