Rajpal Yadav sentenced to jail, granted bail later

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to six months in prison by a Delhi court on Monday and was later granted bail in connection with a cheque bounce case.

There were reportedly seven cases against the actor and he has to pay Rs 1.60 crore fine per case.

Earlier, a case was registered which stated that Rajpal and his wife allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore, which the actor had taken from a Delhi-based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010.

Yadav was also sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case. (ANI)