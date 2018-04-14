Rajpal Yadav, wife convicted in 5-crore loan case

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday convicted Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav, his wife Radha Yadav and a company in connection with a loan case.

An argument on the court's order is likely to be heard on April 23.

Rajpal and his wife allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor had taken from a Delhi-based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010.

Earlier in 2013, Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case. (ANI)