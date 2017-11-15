Rajput outfit warns of dire consequences if Padmavati released

[India], November 15 (ANI): Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Wednesday warned of dire consequences if the release of 'Padmavati' was not stalled.

Speaking to ANI, Kalvi said "Jauhar ki jwala hai, bahut kuch jalega. Rok sako to rok lo (a lot will burn, stop if you can)."

Kalvi's statement comes a day after, Rajput Karni Sena members vandalised Aakash Mall in Rajasthan's Kota in protest against showing the trailer of 'Padmavati'.

The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The Karni Sena, which had demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed Bhansali, has again warned the director that he would face consequences if the film misrepresented Rajput Queen Padmavati. (ANI)