Raju denies helping Reddy to get boarding pass

[India], June 16 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday refuted reports that he helped Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Diwakar Reddy from getting a boarding pass, who reportedly had an altercation with a IndiGo staffer at the Vishakhapatnam Airport over the same.

Terming the reports as 'false', the minister assured to find out the exact details behind the incident.

"This is false reporting. There was no such intervention as reported," Raju tweeted.

"I will get the entire incident at Vizag Airport enquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow," he said.

Reddy has been barred by six major airlines, including Spicejet and IndiGo, after he had an altercation with IndiGo staffer over boarding pass. He started creating ruckus inside the airport for denying a boarding pass. He reached the airport just 28 minutes before his flight was to take off. However, he was later provided a boarding pass, reportedly with the help of Raju. Reddy rebuffed the charges and said denied of misbehaving with any official of the IndiGo. The TDP MP said that there were a number of people standing at the counter when he reached the airport, who had not been granted the boarding pass. But Indigo confirmed the reports of the ruckus and said that Reddy behaved aggressively with the staff. Reportedly, Reddy had repeated this same behaviour in October last year at the Vijaywada Airport when he had arrived late to catch an Air India flight. He had resorted to vandalism and an argument. (ANI)