Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday

[India] Mar. 23 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha got adjourned till Monday, following the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs stormed into well of the house over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

When the house met earlier in the day, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed his anguish over the continued disruption before adjourning the proceedings for the day.

As the Chairman gave the call for Zero Hour, the TDP, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) and the Congress members stormed near the Chair shouting slogans and holding placards.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel listed the details of the pending Bills for passing and discussion next week. The Upper House had witnessed disruptions over different issues, including demands for special status to Andhra Pradesh, setting up of the Cauvery Management Board, Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud since March 5 when Parliament reassembled for the budget session after recess. (ANI)